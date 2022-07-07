PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $178.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.47.
PEP opened at $170.70 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.01.
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
