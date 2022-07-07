PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $178.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.47.

PEP opened at $170.70 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.01.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

