PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.87% of PerkinElmer worth $190,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,053,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.78 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.45.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.