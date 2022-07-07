Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DBS Vickers lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of TLK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 179,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,196. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.21%. Equities analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,901,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $42,586,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $29,593,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $5,453,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $5,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

