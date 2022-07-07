PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

NYSE PCQ opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

