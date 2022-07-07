PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of PMF stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.