Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,342. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

