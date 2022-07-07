Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

HNW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,624. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

