Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
HNW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,624. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $16.24.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
