Piper Sandler Cuts Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $34.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

AMTB opened at $28.08 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.94%.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

