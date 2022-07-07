Piper Sandler Trims Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Target Price to $59.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $59.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

