Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $81,988.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $88.49 million and approximately $81,988.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00271493 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00076209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00077811 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,140,936 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

