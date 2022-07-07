Pitbull 24 Hour Volume Hits $784,361.00 (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Pitbull has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Pitbull coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pitbull has a market capitalization of $36.42 million and $784,361.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pitbull alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.01291667 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Pitbull Profile

Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull

Buying and Selling Pitbull

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using U.S. dollars.

