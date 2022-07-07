Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTMGet Rating) (NYSE:PLG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.31 and traded as low as C$1.59. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 84,834 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.31. The stock has a market cap of C$167.96 million and a PE ratio of -7.70.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTMGet Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.0702208 earnings per share for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

