Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.31 and traded as low as C$1.59. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 84,834 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.31. The stock has a market cap of C$167.96 million and a PE ratio of -7.70.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.0702208 earnings per share for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

