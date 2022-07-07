Playcent (PCNT) Hits Market Cap of $333,373.17

Playcent (PCNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Playcent has a market cap of $333,373.17 and $3,631.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

