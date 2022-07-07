Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $270,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.41 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

