Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $386,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,666,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

FDX opened at $227.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

