PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Stake Raised by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 288.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,170,000 shares during the period. PNM Resources accounts for about 2.2% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.83% of PNM Resources worth $75,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,689,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,676,000 after buying an additional 104,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,736,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 779,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after purchasing an additional 36,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PNM Resources by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,375,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 186,324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PNM Resources by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,624,000 after purchasing an additional 845,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.53. 10,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,490. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

