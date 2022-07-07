PolySwarm 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $31.53 million and $1.10 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,902.19 or 0.99984666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002688 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

