Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 16,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 141,099 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Get Pontem alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Pontem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pontem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pontem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pontem by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pontem by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.