Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $252,610.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00005981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.78 or 0.02552985 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00129462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033692 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,330 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

