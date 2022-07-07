Primecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $153.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,336,470 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

