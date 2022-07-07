ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Gap Down to $18.23

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $17.33. ProFrac shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProFrac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

