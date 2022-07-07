Project Pai 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $575.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $575.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00056340 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,808,652,110 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,561,309 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

