ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Trading 1.1% Higher

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.68. 21 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 240.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 163.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

