ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of TQQQ traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.31. 2,477,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,355,859. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

