Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given New €45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €48.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($72.92) to €67.00 ($69.79) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($67.71) to €63.00 ($65.63) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($80.21) to €78.00 ($81.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 289,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,033. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.