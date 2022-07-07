Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 26,140 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $68,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,317,952 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,213.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PBYI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 247,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,326. The company has a market cap of $127.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.67. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 843.16% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 175,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,820,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 188,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 446,734 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,424,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 306,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.