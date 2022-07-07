PVH (NYSE:PVH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.57

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.57 and last traded at $57.48, with a volume of 917229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PVH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PVH by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PVH by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PVH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in PVH by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

