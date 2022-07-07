Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 2.8% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $13.41 million and approximately $30,534.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,971.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.03 or 0.05698312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00026350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00242719 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00601509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00073453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00506885 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,390,461 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

