Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 18,007.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.35. 5,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,001. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

