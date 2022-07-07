Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $399.53 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00122137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00766430 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00033346 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

