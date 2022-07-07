Radio Caca Trading 33.5% Lower This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.26 or 0.01300087 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00137090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00034207 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.