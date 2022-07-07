Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,620 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $270,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 155,009 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $165.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.58.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

