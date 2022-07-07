Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

