Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 8,280 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $1,489,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,645,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 78.3% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James K. Price bought 13,340 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $499,849.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James K. Price bought 11,807 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

MEG stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

