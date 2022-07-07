Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Tobam boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 8,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 7,011 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $108.69 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

