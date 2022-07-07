Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 201,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,641,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $330.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $313.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.95 and a 200-day moving average of $279.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $332.74.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock worth $328,740,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

