Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,365 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.