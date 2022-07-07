Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,100 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,175 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BHP Group by 148.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. HSBC initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.75) to GBX 3,000 ($36.33) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,706.42.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

