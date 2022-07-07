Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,194,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

HPE opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

