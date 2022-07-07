Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 5,572 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $481.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

