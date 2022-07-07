RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Down 7.1%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $556.45 and last traded at $556.45. Approximately 9 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $599.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTLLF shares. HSBC raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €1,055.00 ($1,098.96) to €970.00 ($1,010.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €670.00 ($697.92) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($768.75) to €689.00 ($717.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $717.25.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $599.29 and its 200-day moving average is $727.75.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.