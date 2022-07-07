Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 55,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.71.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

