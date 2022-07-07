ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $4,533.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,424.22 or 1.00163927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00216837 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00231790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00108545 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004853 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.