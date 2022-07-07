Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,769 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,769 ($33.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($32.33) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.67) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.09) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,478.63 ($30.01).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,267 ($27.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £43.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,241.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,976.50 ($23.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.96).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

