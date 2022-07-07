Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of MARK opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 3.32.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Remark by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,272,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 331,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Remark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Remark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Remark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

