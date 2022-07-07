Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of MARK opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 3.32.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.
About Remark (Get Rating)
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Remark (MARK)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.