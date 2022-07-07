Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading Up 40%

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Rating) were up 40% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 221,309,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £17.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.83.

Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

