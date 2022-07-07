Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading Up 40%

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Rating) were up 40% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 221,309,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £17.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.83.
Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile (LON:RMS)
Featured Stories
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Remote Monitored Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Monitored Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.