Rempart Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.84. 487,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,234,524. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

