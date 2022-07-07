Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered Renewable Energy Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.73.

Shares of REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

