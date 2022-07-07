Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Petrofac Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Petrofac in a report released on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

POFCY opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

