Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 7th (AAU, ABCB, ABNB, ADS, ADV, AF, AGCO, AIXA, ALKT, ALLY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 7th:

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$0.40. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $150.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €220.00 ($229.17) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €155.00 ($161.46) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) was given a €16.50 ($17.19) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €1.20 ($1.25) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $105.00.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €35.00 ($36.46) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €265.00 ($276.04) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $181.00 to $182.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $312.00 to $286.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €700.00 ($729.17) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $10.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £120 ($145.31) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $22.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.00 ($8.33) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.50 ($8.85) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $33.00 to $29.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €64.00 ($66.67) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $6.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $255.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $190.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $1.65 to $1.25. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $160.00 to $145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $48.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $281.00 to $267.00.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $13.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $33.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $75.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $33.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $8.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $118.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $215.00 to $150.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $396.00 to $342.00.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €114.00 ($118.75) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $160.00 to $146.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $29.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $150.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $222.00 to $154.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 725 ($8.78) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $62.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €69.00 ($71.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $4.25 to $2.65. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $30.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $6.00 to $5.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $118.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $306.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $48.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €59.00 ($61.46) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.83 to $31.51. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €18.00 ($18.75) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

INDUS (ETR:INH) was given a €28.00 ($29.17) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $450.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $4.70. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €14.80 ($15.42) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $333.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $42.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.25 to $8.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $34.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $263.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $298.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $160.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $316.00 to $305.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $208.00 to $127.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $373.00 to $330.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $95.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $12.50 to $11.50.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $63.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $245.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target cut by ATB Capital to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $106.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $18.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $37.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $92.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $88.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $24.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,200 ($50.86) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $6.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,850 ($34.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $50.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $50.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $7.60 to $7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $620.00 to $565.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €119.00 ($123.96) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $57.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $9.00 to $7.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $401.00 to $398.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $93.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €24.00 ($25.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €23.00 ($23.96) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €15.00 ($15.63) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $125.00 to $94.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $47.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $35.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $90.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €12.15 ($12.66) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $60.00.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $177.49 to $179.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $54.20. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $68.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $40.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $113.00 to $108.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $325.00.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $31.00 to $29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($244.79) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $29.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $73.00 to $57.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €55.00 ($57.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $40.00.

