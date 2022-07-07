Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 7th (AAU, ABCB, ABNB, ADS, ADV, AF, AGCO, AIXA, ALKT, ALLY)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 7th:

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$0.40. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $150.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €220.00 ($229.17) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €155.00 ($161.46) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) was given a €16.50 ($17.19) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €1.20 ($1.25) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $105.00.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €35.00 ($36.46) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €265.00 ($276.04) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $181.00 to $182.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $312.00 to $286.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €700.00 ($729.17) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $10.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £120 ($145.31) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $22.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.00 ($8.33) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.50 ($8.85) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $33.00 to $29.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €64.00 ($66.67) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $6.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $255.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $190.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $1.65 to $1.25. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $160.00 to $145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $48.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $281.00 to $267.00.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $13.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $33.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $75.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $33.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $8.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $118.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $215.00 to $150.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $396.00 to $342.00.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €114.00 ($118.75) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $160.00 to $146.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $29.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $150.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $222.00 to $154.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 725 ($8.78) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $62.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €69.00 ($71.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $4.25 to $2.65. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $30.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $6.00 to $5.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $118.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $306.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $48.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €59.00 ($61.46) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.83 to $31.51. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €18.00 ($18.75) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

INDUS (ETR:INH) was given a €28.00 ($29.17) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $450.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $4.70. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €14.80 ($15.42) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $333.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $42.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.25 to $8.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $34.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $263.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $298.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $160.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $316.00 to $305.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $208.00 to $127.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $373.00 to $330.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $95.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $12.50 to $11.50.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $63.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $245.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target cut by ATB Capital to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $106.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $18.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $37.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $92.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $88.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $24.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,200 ($50.86) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $6.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,850 ($34.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $50.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $7.60 to $7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $620.00 to $565.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €119.00 ($123.96) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $57.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $9.00 to $7.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $401.00 to $398.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $93.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €24.00 ($25.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €23.00 ($23.96) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €15.00 ($15.63) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $125.00 to $94.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $47.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $35.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $90.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €12.15 ($12.66) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $60.00.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $177.49 to $179.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $54.20. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $68.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $40.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $113.00 to $108.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $325.00.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $31.00 to $29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($244.79) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $29.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $73.00 to $57.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €55.00 ($57.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $40.00.

